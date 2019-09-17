The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North

There is something truly magical in the nature of Russia's Far North: a sky which is often gloomy, the coldness of the Barents Sea, stones, a bit of grass and flowers, and, of course, tundra and rocks.
While most European countries enjoy an Indian Summer, people in Russia's Murmansk region, most of which is located north of the Arctic Circle, have long taken out their warm clothes and spend their free time contemplating the beauty surrounding them.
Take a pause to meditate scrolling through Sputnik's gallery.
All comments
Show new comments (0)