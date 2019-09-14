A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Siriano - fashion veterans as well as newcomers have presented their new collections at Spring Studios in New York.

The traditional New York Fashion Week is being held from 6th through 14th of September, with the world's top designers offering their look into what the next season might be like.

The first-ever "fashion week" in New York was held in 1943 in an attempt to present alternatives to French fashion during WW II.

There are four most prestigious international fashion shows which traditionally take place in New York, London, Miland and Paris. Each of the "Big Four" has two main editions every year: Spring/Summer (in September) and Fall/Winter (in February).