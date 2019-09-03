Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years

The first patent on the production of bras was issued on 3 September 1914 to Mary Phelps Jacob. In the beginning, the new form of a "corset without a back" didn't gain much popularity among women.
However, Jacob's husband discerned a lot of potential in the new garment and offered a corset company to buy out the patent for $1500.
Since that time, bras have changed a lot and are continuing to do so, shifting from genuine to synthetic materials, varying from full-cup bras to balconettes.
