Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show

The MAKS international aviation and space show is held every two years and is considered to be one of the world's largest events of its kind.

On the final day of the 14th International Aviation and Space show MAKS-2019 Sputnik offers a selection of photos from the event.

Held from 27 August to 1 September in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, the aviation salon has brought together thousands of visitors who enjoyed performances by Russian and foreign aces. In addition, aviation experts, manufacturers and businesspeople from all over the world attended the show to learn about the latest achievements in aviation and space technology.