Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes

Recently, Forbes published its 2019 list of highest-paid actresses. Scarlett Johansson is in the lead with $56 million. There are nine others in the list, including Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Charlize Theron.

Johansson is followed by Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara ($44.1 million) and Reese Witherspoon ($35 million). Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron earned $34mln, $28mln and $23mln respectively.

The world's ten highest-paid actresses earned a combined $314.6 million between 1 June 2018 and 1 June 2019, Forbes says, adding that all figures are pretax and are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.