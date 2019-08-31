Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes

Johansson is followed by Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara ($44.1 million) and Reese Witherspoon ($35 million). Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron earned $34mln, $28mln and $23mln respectively.
The world's ten highest-paid actresses earned a combined $314.6 million between 1 June 2018 and 1 June 2019, Forbes says, adding that all figures are pretax and are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.
