14:25 GMT +330 August 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August

    • Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    • MiG-29 fighter jets piloted by the Swifts aerobatic team perform at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan eating ice-cream as they attend the MAKS-2019 international airshow
    • American musician Selwyn Birchwood during a performance at the 17th international Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crimea.
    • A couple poses for a selfie with giant salvaged busts of former US Presidents August 25, 2019, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
    • People take part in the annual La Tomatina festival in the town of Buñol, Spanish province of Valencia
    • Young men during the protests against the G7 summit in France.
    • French President's wife Brigitte Macron kisses US President Donald Trump, flanked by US First Lady Melania Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron, prior to a family picture with G7 leaders and guests, on the second day of the annual G7 summit in Biarritz, south-west France on August 25, 2019.
    • A falcon is pictured at the Nebli Falcon Center in Fuenstespina, Spain, on August 25, 2019.
    • RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky near an appeals court's building in Kiev.
    • Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana poses for a photo on the red carpet for the film La Verite (The Truth) ahead of the opening ceremony at the 76th Venice Film Festival
    • Riot police detain a protester at Kowloon Bay in Hong Kong on August 24, 2019
    • An operation to remove an Airbus A321 from the site of an emergency landing in the field outside Moscow
    • Saint Petersburg hosted the third International motorcycle festival 'Motostolitsa'.
    • Flash mob participants during the Russian National Flag Day in Moscow
    • Members of the North Korean military band during an opening ceremony for the annual Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival on Red Square in Moscow.
    • Hip-hop singer Yekaterina Tkachenko (Lil Kate) performs during the Rap Koktebel festival in Crimea.
    • Singer Ani Lorak performs during the New Wave-2019 international song contest in Sochi.
    • Forest fires in Brazil
    • People covered with mineral-rich mud take part in the Iron mud festival in the town of Zheleznovodsk, in Stavropol region, Russia August 24, 2019.
    • Nuclear-powered 'Fifty Years of Victory' icebreaker with 70 schoolchildren onboard returns from a voyage to the North Pole
    • Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25, 2019.
    • A horse feeds near the Kara-Dag mountain reserve in Crimea.
    • People take a selfie at the wheels of BelAZ dump trucks at the Belarusian Autoworks manufacturer in Zhodino, Belarus August 27, 2019.
    • Thitirat Keowa-ram, Bangkok's street sweeper, carries her 1-year old poodle-shih tzu mix breed as she works at a street in Bangkok, Thailand, August 28, 2019.
    • Rapper Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
    • Sheep leap from a truck for the annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Midway, Utah
    • People enjoy sunset at a lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus August 27, 2019.
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019. Nearly one million people were expected by the organisers Sunday and Monday in the streets of west London's Notting Hill to celebrate Caribbean culture at a carnival considered the largest street demonstration in Europe.

    Here is Sputnik's weekly photo gallery to help you stay updated on the hottest events that took place across the globe in the past seven days.

    The end of summer has been rich in music festivals - look at our collection of pictures from the Koktebel Jazz and Rap festival in Crimea, the New Wave song contest in Sochi, and the annual Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival in Moscow. 

    People also had fun during the Notting Hill Carnival in London and at La Tomatina festival in Spain - look for these photos to feel the heat and brightness of those places.

    Some landmark political and sporting events also took place in Russia and in Europe - check the gallery out to learn the details.  

