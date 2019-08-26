Exotic Magnificence: Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

The marvellous Lakme Fashion Week is being held in Mumbai, India. The event, which has been organised since 1999, takes place twice a year - the Summer-Resort show in April and Winter-Festive in August.

The event, which is organised by cosmetic brand Lakme and IMG Reliance, has gained a foothold in the international fashion world and has attracted the attention not only of Bollywood stars, but also international models.

Globally renowned labels such as Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Roberto Cavalli, do not miss an opportunity to be presented at the fashion show.

Sputnik has collected photos from the event so that you can plunge into the opulent luxury of the fashion world.