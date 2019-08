Donald Trump earlier confirmed reports that he was interested in buying Greenland, the biggest island in the world, which has belonged to Denmark for centuries.

Denmark has dismissed the plans, calling them "absurd," and refused to discuss the matter.

Greenland is located in the northwestern part of the Atlantic Ocean, which makes it of strategic importance for the development of the Arctic region. The United States has had its Thule Air Base in the northwestern part of Greenland since 1943.