Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant

The final of the annual beauty pageant Mrs Russia 2019 took place on Saturday, 10 August, at the Moscow Folklore Culture Centre. Twenty seven participants contended for the coveted crown.

Thirty-three year old Ekaterina Nishanova from the southern Russian city of Gelenzhik has been crowned Mrs Russia 2019 in a pageant that took place this past weekend in Moscow. Ekaterina, the mother of two kids, is an education psychologist working with special needs children.

The title of the first Mrs Russia runner-up was awarded to Anna Mitrofanova from Samara, while Vlada Brem from Irkutsk claimed the title of the second runner-up.

Meanwhile, Ksenia Krivko, the mother of four, received the Mrs Russia Globe 2019 giving her a ticket to represent Russia in the Mrs Globe beauty pageant.

The beauty pageant is held annually among Russian contestants aged from 22 to 43. The participants are required to be married and to have had at least one child.

