The tank biathlon is a military competition created by Russia's Defence Ministry to improve the skills of tank crews.

The Tank Biathlon competition is being held as part of the Army International Games at the Alabino training ground near Moscow. Representatives from 16 countries participate in it, including Kuwait, Laos, Myanmar, Venezuela, China and others.

The Army International Army Games 2019 are being held for the fifth time. Competitions will end on 17 August. On the same day, the winner of the 1st division of the contest "Tank Biathlon" will be determined.