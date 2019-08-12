Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka

Beautiful models have showcased swimwear and other resort apparel by local designers at Swim Week Colombo-2019. During the first half of the show, models in outfits from the brands Sonali Dharmawardena, Aviva, Wraith, and Pigeon Island appeared on stage. The outfits were followed by swimwear from La Pard, Verandah and Maus, and others. The latest collections from designers such as Darshi Keerthisena, Meraki, Sonali Dharmawardena, Pigeon Island, and Maus, as well as emerging and global designers, such as Wendell Rodricks, Studio Verandah, Aqua Blu and Rena Singh were presented.
