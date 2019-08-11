Riding High: President Putin on Ural Bike at Annual Motorcycle Show in Sevastopol

The annual show is considered the main event of the biking season in Russia with bikers from as far as Siberia and the Far East coming to Crimea to attend the spectacular gathering.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the annual biking fest "The Shadow of Babylon" organised by Night Wolves motorcycle club. The Russian leader attended the gathering held in Sevastopol, Crimea on 10 August riding Russian-manufactured Ural bike with a sidecar. Crimea's head Sergey Aksenov and acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev also took part in the event.

The president also watched a Sevastopol's history-themed play staged at the state open-air Tauric Chersonese museum, after which he spoke with the actors and praised their performance.

Follow Sputnik's photo gallery to enjoy the photos taken at the unique bike show.