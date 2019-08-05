Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before

Victoria's Secret is a popular US brand of lingerie and sleepwear. Its fashion shows differ from the usual variety, as the brand invites celebrities and entertainers to take part in its events.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Victoria's Secret might have hired its first transgender model after Valentina Sampaio had hinted at it on Instagram. She posted some pictures, accompanying them with hashtags "vspink" and "vstorm". Sampaio is a 22-year-old Brazilian model who underwent gender change surgery at the age of 10.

Last year the company was criticised for its remarks about transgender people and plus-size models when one of its executives said that such models should not take part in Victoria's Secret's TV fashion show.