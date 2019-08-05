Register
    Photo

    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before

    • Victoria's Secret runway models pose backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Shanina Shaik poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Bella Hadid prepares backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Victoria's Secret runway models react during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Rita Ora and Adriana Lima prepare backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Devon Windsor poses backstage during the show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Kendall Jenner poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Stella Maxwell and Sofie Rovenstine pose backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Halsey poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • A model gets ready backstage for the Victoria's Secret 2015 fashion show in New York on 10 November 2015.
    • Bella Hadid poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Behati Prinsloo and Gigi Hadid pose backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Barbara Palvin poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    • Barbara Fialho poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    © AFP 2019 / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret/Dia Dipasupil
    Victoria's Secret runway models pose backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.

    Victoria's Secret is a popular US brand of lingerie and sleepwear. Its fashion shows differ from the usual variety, as the brand invites celebrities and entertainers to take part in its events.

    Reports emerged on Sunday that Victoria's Secret might have hired its first transgender model after Valentina Sampaio had hinted at it on Instagram. She posted some pictures, accompanying them with hashtags "vspink" and "vstorm". Sampaio is a 22-year-old Brazilian model who underwent gender change surgery at the age of 10.  

    Last year the company was criticised for its remarks about transgender people and plus-size models when one of its executives said that such models should not take part in Victoria's Secret's TV fashion show.  

    Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, United States
    • This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
      Last update: 14:00 02.08.2019
      14:00 02.08.2019

      This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August

      Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.

      24
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
      Last update: 20:40 30.07.2019
      20:40 30.07.2019

      Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?

      The 30th of July marks the International Day of Friendship. Established by the United Nations in 2011, this day promotes the role that friendship plays in bringing people and nations together.

      11
    • The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
      Last update: 14:00 29.07.2019
      14:00 29.07.2019

      All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow

      One of Russia’s most famous venues, the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy (VDNKH) park in Moscow, will be 80 years old on August first. The history of the park dates back to the 1930s, when the construction of the first pavilions began.

      15
    • This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
      Last update: 14:00 26.07.2019
      14:00 26.07.2019

      This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July

      Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world over the past seven days.

      20
