21:16 GMT +330 July 2019
    Photo

    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?

    • Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with former Italian prime minister and leader of Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party Silvio Berlusconi at the Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy.
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang.
    • Singer Beyonce during the inauguration ceremony for President Barack Obama in Washignton on 20 January 2009.
    • Actor Steven Seagal and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the country's first mixed martial arts championship on 11 August 2012.
    • US President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner play golf at Andrews Air Force on 18 June, 2011.
    • Actress Meryl Streep taking a selfie with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Kennedy Centre Honours gala at the State Department in Washington on 1 December, 2012.
    • Michelle Obama, wife of then Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, and TV host Oprah Winfrey sit together during a rally in Manchester on 9 December, 2007.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin meets German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder at an airport in Moscow on 2 April 2004.
    • Donald Trump stops to talk to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prior to the start of the game at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, 10 January 2004, in Foxborough, Massachusets.
    • Ivanka Trump, left, greets Chelsea Clinton on the red carpet at the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on 10 November, 2014, in New York.
    • Former Presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George H. W. Bush smile at each other on the podium at the Tulane University Commencement in New Orleans on 13 May, 2006.
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with former Italian prime minister and leader of Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party Silvio Berlusconi at the Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy.

    The 30th of July marks the International Day of Friendship. Established by the United Nations in 2011, this day promotes the role that friendship plays in bringing people and nations together.

    To help you celebrate this day without missing out on the global political agenda Sputnik presents its collection of photos featuring prominent politicians and celebrities who share their moments of friendship.   

    Tags:
    celebrities, friendship, world politics
    More photos

    • The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
      Last update: 14:00 29.07.2019
      14:00 29.07.2019

      All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow

      One of Russia’s most famous venues, the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy (VDNKH) park in Moscow, will be 80 years old on August first. The history of the park dates back to the 1930s, when the construction of the first pavilions began.

      15
    • This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
      Last update: 14:00 26.07.2019
      14:00 26.07.2019

      This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July

      Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world over the past seven days.

      20
    • Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
      Last update: 15:00 24.07.2019
      15:00 24.07.2019

      Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant

      The men's magazine MAXIM annually holds the Miss Maxim beauty pageant, where a star jury selects a winner from among girls from different Russian cities in the Soho Rooms nightclub in Moscow.

      12
    • A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
      Last update: 14:27 23.07.2019
      14:27 23.07.2019

      Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park

      The "Russian Field" festival of Slavic Art took place at the Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow. This is an annual event aimed at making visitors familiar with Slavic culture, music and food. 

      10
