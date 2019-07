One of Russia’s most famous venues, the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy (VDNKH) park in Moscow, marks its 80th anniversary on 1 August. The park was built during the Stalin era, in the 1930s.

In 1954 the VDNKH complex had its landmark architectural works we can see today. An exhibition area of all the pavilions at VDNKH is 134,000 square meters.

It is on the list of the world’s 50 largest exhibition centres. The jubilee season offers more than a hundred cultural events, music and theatre festivals, and sporting activities.