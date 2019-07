The "Russian Field" festival of Slavic Art took place at the Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow. This is an annual event aimed at making visitors familiar with Slavic culture, music and food.

This time the festival brought together more than 150,000 spectators and featured over 2,000 participants from 59 regions of Russia and from Belarus.

The visitors had a unique chance to taste dishes of Russian cuisine and watch performances by regional folk theatres. Children were invited to take part in various master classes and learned how to make bread.