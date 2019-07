The 22nd World Bodypainting Festival gathered artists from 50 countries all around the globe in Klagenfurt, Austria last weekend to show off their skills and imagination, as well as to compete for the prize.

Artists and models spent up to six hours showing the public the beauty of this ancient form of art. The festival was marked by fashion shows and a huge music programme, attracting thousands of visitors.

Sputnik has collected the most spectacular photos from the event to send you on a journey into the world of bodypainting.