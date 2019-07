The European Union has officially handed over to Ukraine a new safe sarcophagus, built over the fourth power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant destroyed by an explosion.

The EU is the main sponsor of the construction of the sarcophagus, transferring €431 million to Ukraine. In the near future, the EU expects the completion of construction of a new safe storage for nuclear fuel.

A new sarcophagus covered the obsolete old sarcophagus, built after the disaster in 1986, which was supposed to function for 20 to 40 years. The construction of the new one began in 2012.