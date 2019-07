Over 2,000 participants, as well as thirty musical bands, took part in the 18th Tropical Carnival in Paris on 7 July. This event, full of bright costumes, music and joy, attracted tens of thousands of spectators.

According to Sortirparis.com web site, carnival participants and musicians from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna, the Carribean, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru danced their way from the Champs-Elysees rotary along the Avenue Georges V and back.

After the parade, the participants performed on stage before the jury awarded the prizes, including Grand Prix du Carnaval Tropical.