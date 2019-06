Anna Baksheeva, a young contestant from the Russian city of Chita, has won the prestigious "The Beauty of Russia" (Krasa Rossii - in Russian) annual contest held at Vegas City Hall in Moscow. The winner can now represent Russia at the global 'Miss Earth' contest.

"I'm so happy that I can't even believe that I won. First, I need to call my mother who is at home - she worried most than other people!" Russian media cited the winner as saying.

Sputnik has compiled for you a gallery showing the highlights of the spectacular event celebrating female beauty in Russia.