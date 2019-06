In the Soviet Union, women didn't have access to French and other Western fashion brands as their products simply couldn't get inside Russian territory hidden under the Iron Curtain.

The ban on imported garments was introduced as high-end fashion is closely tied to capitalistic values, and the USSR, was, of course, a communist state.

However, some fortunate girls could purchase stylish outfits produced in Riga, as the capital of Latvia was the fashion centre of the USSR. Sputnik has compiled for you a gallery of outfits made by fashion factory Rīgas apģērbs.