From 15 until 21 June the world has witnessed a range of important, spectacular and emotional events that, on some level, influenced the lives of a large number of people, or at least, couldn't leave them indifferent.

One of the most vibrant and colourful events was probably the Royal Ascot horse races in the UK; the event kicked off on 18 June and is still underway. But in Russia, the most anticipated day was 20 June, as millions of people tuned in to watch Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual live Q&A session, "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin."

Sputnik has compiled a gallery for you, showing the highlights of the past seven days in case you missed any of them.