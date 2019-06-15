Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping

The international youth centre Artek is considered the symbol of Soviet-era Pioneer life. Established in 1925, the camp received some 27,000 children annually in its heyday.

In addition to Pioneers from different parts of the Soviet Union, the camp hosted children from 70 foreign countries, as well as honorary guests, including Yuri Gagarin, the first human to journey into outer space; Frank Borman, a retired United States Air Force (USAF) colonel and NASA astronaut; André Gide, a French author and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature (1947); and others.

