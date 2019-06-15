Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping

In addition to Pioneers from different parts of the Soviet Union, the camp hosted children from 70 foreign countries, as well as honorary guests, including Yuri Gagarin, the first human to journey into outer space; Frank Borman, a retired United States Air Force (USAF) colonel and NASA astronaut; André Gide, a French author and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature (1947); and others.
Join us in a journey back in time to the golden era of the famous youth centre!
