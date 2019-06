The huge Huawei campus, dubbed "Ox Horn", is located in southern China. Ox Horn is divided into 12 districts - each of which is designed to imitate a European city.

The campus has an artificial lake, its own railway system and enough space for living and working of 25,000 employees. Ox Horn Horn occupies nine square kilometers of land and includes various facilities for offices and employee housing.

Ox Horn is located in Dongguan, a city in the Chinese province of Guangdong. Dongguan itself is located in the south of China, north of Shenzhen, where Huawei headquarters is located. Shenzhen's campus is much larger than Ox Horn and has 50,000 employees.