On 8 June, the International Asia-Pacific Pole & Aerial Acrobatic Championship in Vladivostok united talented pole dancers and athletes who represented Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and Thailand.

Judges of the contest held in Russia's Far-Eastern region evaluated not only the skills of the participants, but they also paid attention to the feeling of sensuality conveyed by their performances.

To bolster their sex appeal, dancers selected provocative and colourful outfits, and some wore heels that were an important part of their performance.

