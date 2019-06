The ocean fascinates us with its unsolved mysteries and innumerable secrets, making it possible to dream and conjure multiple theories about what lies beneath the salty waters.

Roughly 70% of the Earth’s surface is made up of the ocean, only a tiny fraction of which has been explored so far. This means that under the water, there are still many secrets "stored" that have yet to be solved.

According to NASA, about three million ships that have sunk at various points throughout history are now located at the bottom of the world's seas.