In the end of May, school graduates across Russia mark an extremely significant day for them - 'The Day of Farewell Bell'. This event signifies the end of their school years, and teenagers make their first step into adulthood; some choose to pursue higher education and college degrees, while others go straight into work.

Farewell Bell is probably the most anticipated holiday among school children, as they finally see new promising prospects on the horizon and may start courses in universities that will open the doors to fulfilling and enjoyable careers.

