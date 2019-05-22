From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s

Trademarks, brands, posters, shop windows, and signs from the Soviet period have become a model for many advertising creations in our time. In the 1920-1930s, the period of the formation of the Soviet state, it was advertising that became the link between the government and the people. The nature of Soviet posters changed with the historical development of the USSR, while the propaganda contained in them combined human values (freedom, social justice), patriotism, educational elements, appeals for a healthy lifestyle, etc. Soviet posters, as a rule, are works of art and reflect elements of Soviet cultural heritage.
