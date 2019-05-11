History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory

Time and history can have a devastating impact on the splendid creations that were once so well integrated into human civilisation. Sputnik has compiled for you a gallery showing the world's most renown natural and man-made sites that no longer adorn our planet.

One of the magnificent and historically important sites that was destroyed is the Temple of Baalshamin in Palmyra, Syria.

Palmyra used to serve as the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and was one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire. The ancient ruins and monuments of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, lost several important artefacts and structures at the hands of the Daesh* terrorist group in 2015.

*Daesh is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.