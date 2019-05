Jared Leto, holding his own head in his hands; Katy Perry wearing a chandelier dress; all the drag queens of Hollywood; Lady Gaga, who organised a dress-up dance show right on the red carpet, and all the craziest attire you can imagine were present at the opening event.

The Gala's 2019 theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion", inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp". The themed style influenced all the guests' costumes — there were no boring mermaid dresses and tuxedos; it was a real carnival, in which some of the most famous people in the world finally went rogue.

The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.