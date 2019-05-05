Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival

As it so happens, some snow, skiing and a little bit of creativity are all you need for a fun weekend. Downhill skiing and snowboarding in a minimum of clothing have attracted lots of tourists to the Khibiny Mountains despite the fact that spring has only just recently arrived in the area.
Three hundred extreme fans from different regions, most of all, from the Murmansk region, Karelia and St. Petersburg, took part in the festival "Khibiny-bikini-2019" at the Bolshoy Vudyavr ski resort. Many tourists made the trek to Kirovsk just to participate in this extravagant event.
