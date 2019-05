Many tourists who visit the Russian capital in all its splendour fall in love with the city, as Moscow offers holidaymakers a finely balanced mix of history and modern architecture, and an unlimited offering of recreational actives to engage in.

One of the go-to places to take stunning selfies in Moscow is, unsurprisingly, the Red Square, where the public can photograph themselves standing close to the magnificent Saint Basil's Cathedral and the walls of Kremlin.

The Moscow International Business Centre is another good location, as one of its towers — the Federation — hosts an observation deck on the 89th floor.