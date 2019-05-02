Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May

The 2019 Victory Parade on Red Square will herald the arrival of Aurus Senat luxury convertibles, the development and construction of which took about two years.

The Aurus Senat is a Russian-made luxury two-door convertible. Its soft folding roof is designed especially for the vehicle and is completely tucked away under its body panels, without protruding behind the seats. It shares a modular platform with the other cars in the Aurus line-up; the vehicle was built by a consortium of Russian automakers led by the Russian Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automobile Engines Institute.

Like older parade convertibles, the Aurus Senat has no front passenger seat; instead, a handrail and a stand with microphones are installed.