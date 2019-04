Everybody knows that Russian women are beautiful and elegant, but also strong and independent. These photos of Russian police and National Guard officers will definitely confirm that this isn’t just a stereotype.

Just one look at these ladies and you'll instantly understand they're not joking around! These women from different Russian cities have shown that they are made for this tough job, while still remaining graceful and kind.

But be careful and don't ever upset the officers while they're on duty — or better yet, don't upset them EVER!