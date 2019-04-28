Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week

The country's leading designers have presented their new collections combining sensual outfits and beach motifs at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, an event that is considered the fifth largest fashion week in the world behind New York, London, Paris, and Milan.

Brazilian designers presented their collections visualising the upcoming summer 2020.

A sensual fashion show by designer Amir Slama, president and chief designer of the Brazilian beach fashion company Rosa Cha amazed spectators. Local designers often call Slama "the king of swimsuits". The swimsuits from his new collection were modelled by hot Brazilian girls who are unlikely to leave someone indifferent.

The new collection by Lino Villaventura was apparently more about clothes, the designer did not focus on swimsuits, but on sexy dresses that are comfortable to wear in the summer. After that, models in "suits" by Joao Pimenta walked along the runway in very extravagant, bright costumes. The models' mouths were sealed with red tape, and they had bags over their heads kept in place by scotch tape.