North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's armoured train will arrive in Vladivostok on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This will be Kim's first visit to Russia. His predecessor, Kim Jong-Il, visited Russia three times, the last time being in 2011.

On 12 April, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was re-elected as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission during the latest session of the state's parliament.