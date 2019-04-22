Water Beauties: Highlights of FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Kazan

FINA has published the schedule for the new season of the World Series. The competition began in Paris (28 February - 3 March), followed by Alexandroupolis (4-7 April) and Kazan (19-21 April), and will then take place in Tokyo (27-29 April), Beijing (4-6 May), Greensboro (24-26 May), Quebec City (30 May - 1 June), and Barcelona (31 May - 2 June).
The best sportsmen performed at a gala as part of the third stage of the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Kazan.
FINA — the Federation Internationale de Natation — is the international federation recognised by the International Olympic Committee for administering international competitions in water sports.
