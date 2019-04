The PANORAMA360 observation deck, which offers its visitors a chance to have "an unforgettable and enchanting experience", is a place where residents and guests of Moscow can get a truly stunning view of the city.

The platform is located in the Federation Tower — the tallest of Moscow City's skyscrapers, serving as part of the multifunctional complex the Moscow International Business Centre, which includes business facilities, offices, restaurants, and shops.

The splendid panorama platform is located on the 89th floor; the height is an officially registered record of Russia. Sputnik has compiled images for you that visitors are able to take from the deck.