On 13 April, Siberia's largest ski resort, Sheregesh, in the Kemerovo Oblast, witnessed an outstanding record-setting descent from the snowy mountains with participants of the event wearing bikinis and other swimwear typically worn only on sunny beaches.

The extraordinary event took place as part of GrelkaFest; organisers compare the festival to Ibiza's popular and crazy dance parties as it also draws crowds of people who come to have fun!

However, the entertainment on offer is a rather different to what's available in Ibiza, as festival-goers in the Siberian ski resort can participate in snow sports, among the other recreational activities.