Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

A massive fire broke out at Notre Dame on Monday, with French President Emmanuel Macron describing the incident as a "terrible tragedy." The spire of the 850-year-old cathedral collapsed, and the beams of the roof were engulfed in flames. About 400 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The Notre Dame Cathedral's structure was seriously damaged by the fire. According to media reports, the blaze may have been ignited during restoration work. The French prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the damage caused by the Notre Dame fire, which is still believed to be an accident.

Soon after the tragic accident, the French heritage foundation and the US-based French Heritage Society began fund-raising campaigns to help rebuild the landmark cathedral. French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault has, in turn, pledged in a statement to donate together with his father as much as 100 million euros (over $113 million) for the reconstruction of the cathedral.