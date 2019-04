Lingerie Fashion Week kicked off on 12 April in Moscow, attendees were stunned as the nation's most glamorous models revealed the latest swimsuits and undergarments; both conventional and provocative pieces were on full display.

In addition, the event served as a platform for women who wanted to participate in the even themselves — they were invited to walk the catwalk in lingerie during the three-day fashion show.

On 12 April the ladies competed in the Miss Lingerie contest, followed by Miss Bikini on 13 April and Miss Pajamas on 14 April. Sputnik has compiled a photo gallery with highlights from the spectacular show.