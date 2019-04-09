Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group. In response to the US move, Tehran accused Washington of supporting terrorism and recognised the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organisation.
The designation marks the first time the United States has formally labelled another country's military a terrorist group. Sputnik has compiled for you a gallery showing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during military exercises, training and parades.
