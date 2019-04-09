Register
17:41 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move

    Get short URL
    0 10

    News

    All news
    All news
    • Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guard Special Forces Participate in Military Drills
    • Iran's Revolutionary Guards Step on US and Israeli Flags
    • Iran's Revolutionary Guard March During Military Parade
    • Iran's Revolutionary Guard Launch Missiles During Military Maneuvers
    • A Member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Takes a Snapshot During Large-scale Military Parades
    • An aircraft of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Flies Over an Oil Tanker
    • Member of the Iranian Basij Paramilitary Receives Bullets During Training in Tehran
    • Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Take Their Positions During Maneuvers in a Suburb of Tehran
    • Iran's Revolutionary Guard March During Military Parade
    • Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guard Special Forces Participate in Military Manoeuvers
    • Iran's Revolutionary Guard March During Military Parade
    • Iranian Revolutionary Guard Ride Speedboat
    • Iran's Revolutionary Guards Celebrate After Launching a Missile
    © AFP 2019 / Fars News
    Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards special forces participate in military exercises at an undisclosed location near the Gulf on 3 April 2006. The week-long military drills coincided with a critical phase in the dispute over Iran's alleged nuclear weapons ambitions.

    On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group. In response to the US move, Tehran accused Washington of supporting terrorism and recognised the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organisation.

    The designation marks the first time the United States has formally labelled another country's military a terrorist group. Sputnik has compiled for you a gallery showing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during military exercises, training and parades. 

    Related:

    Iranian MPs Chant 'Death to America', Wear IRGC Uniforms to Protest US Move
    Iranian President Slams US as 'Leader of World Terrorism', Praises IRGC
    Trump Designates Iran's IRGC as Terrorist Group Despite Tehran's Warning
    Tags:
    march, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More photos

    • This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
      Last update: 17:45 05.04.2019
      17:45 05.04.2019

      This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April

      Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a look into what's been going on in various corners of the world over the past seven days.

      21
    • Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
      Last update: 15:00 04.04.2019
      15:00 04.04.2019

      Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology

      Motorola is no longer the leader in the cell phone industry, but it is the company that released the world's first mobile telephone. It turned out to be a model DynaTAC 8000X that weighed about one kilogram. A prototype of the device was revealed in 1973, but commercial sales began only in 1983.

      18
    • Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
      Last update: 14:30 03.04.2019
      14:30 03.04.2019

      Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini

      The final show of the international professional beauty pageant for girls of medium height Miss International Mini 2019, the main fashion event of this spring took place in Moscow on 2 April.

      15
    • Black Crowned Crane
      Last update: 19:28 01.04.2019
      19:28 01.04.2019

      Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day

      The first of April is commonly known as being April Fools Day, so this popular holiday really casts a huge shadow over a less popular global special date also celebrated today - International Bird Day.

      15

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse