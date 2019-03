In terms of fashion, Asia has long been neck and neck with the West, at times even surpassing it. During its more than twenty years of existence, China Fashion Week has become a landmark event in the global fashion industry and an internationally recognised platform for the presentation of the latest collections of Asian designers.

The fashion week, which has been regularly held in China since 1997, took place on 25 March in Beijing. More than 550 designers from different countries and about 520 fashion brands participated in the event.

Chinese fashion designer Hu Sheguang shocked the public again with his bold designs. Spikes, chains, and black leather were presented in the designer's haute couture collection, with his models resembling characters in Tim Burton movies.