The "Miss Russia" national contest is the largest beauty pageant of the state and was founded in 1927 in Paris, according to the organisers' official website. Currently, it receives support from the Russian Ministry of Culture.

Last year, Yulia Polyachikhina, an 18-year old student from the Chuvashia Region, was crowned Miss Russia 2018, and the award ceremony took place in Moscow on 14 April.

The winners of the prestigious competition are normally presented with a white gold crown encrusted with diamonds, rubies and sapphires. In 2018, in addition to the main prize, the winner also received around $48,000 and a new car.