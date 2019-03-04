Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade

Professional dancers and musicians in colourful costumes are entertaining residents and tourists in Brazilian cities during the week beginning 1 March.

Brazil's annual Carnival is divided into two parts: the folk Carnival, which is attended by amateurs, and the official one, a competition between the best samba schools from all over the Latin American country. According to preliminary estimates by organisers of the event, at least 7 million people will take part in the Carnival just in Rio de Janeiro, including at least 1.5 million tourists.

The most famous processions of Brazil are taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, as well as in the north-eastern cities of El Salvador and Recife.