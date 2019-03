Military goods company Voentorg announced the results of the Russian fashion competition "Russian Army as a Lifestyle" on 1 March. 18 finalists have presented their collections in Moscow.

The jury in the competition gave first place to Ariane Mohammadi, who presented a collection called "Prospekt Mira". The theme of the collection, according to the designer, was love for country as well as the relentless speed and beauty of Russian aircraft.

The three best collections will soon appear on the shelves in stores belonging to the "Army of Russia" brand. The winners of the competition have received cash prizes and educational grants.