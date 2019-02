Karate is an effective martial art for self-defence. Karate-do is an Olympic sport and the most effective self-defence technique.

Kyokushin is a style of stand-up, full contact karate, which was founded in 1964 by Korean-Japanese Masutatsu Oyama Kyokushin.

The Kyokushin style was created in opposition to the multitude of contactless schools and the very principle of "karate without contact." Demonstrating to the world the power of real karate, Kyokushin gradually gained popularity in many countries, and later formed the basis for a number of other karate contact styles.