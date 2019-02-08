This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.

The first week of February was marked by numerous incidents like a derailed train in India and a collapsed building in Turkey, as well as by various other events across the globe. A celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hong Kong and the Philippines, Angelina Jolie's visit to Bangladesh, Red Bull FMX Jam 2019 motocross games — all this can be found in the weekly photo gallery compiled for you by Sputnik.

Check out this gallery, compiled for you by Sputnik.