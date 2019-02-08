Register
08 February 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February

    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong, China, 5 February 2019.

    Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.

    The first week of February was marked by numerous incidents like a derailed train in India and a collapsed building in Turkey, as well as by various other events across the globe. A celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hong Kong and the Philippines, Angelina Jolie's visit to Bangladesh, Red Bull FMX Jam 2019 motocross games — all this can be found in the weekly photo gallery compiled for you by Sputnik.

    Check out this gallery, compiled for you by Sputnik.

    models, political crisis, United States, Venezuela
    • Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
      Last update: 14:46 07.02.2019
      14:46 07.02.2019

      Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History

      Every year, the whole world watches the Academy Awards ceremony, as the best of the best gather on the red carpet, providing astounding impressions of elegance, or flaunting shocking outfits, all sprinkled with a sense humour.

      13
    • Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
      Last update: 14:25 06.02.2019
      14:25 06.02.2019

      Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

      On 26 April 1986, one hundred and ninety tonnes of highly radioactive material were expelled into the atmosphere at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, where the once-busy city of Pripyat has now been reduced to a ghost town, exposing people to radioactivity 90 times greater than that from the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

      12
    • Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
      Last update: 16:30 05.02.2019
      16:30 05.02.2019

      Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio

      Mosfilm is one of the largest and oldest film studios in Russia, equipped with modern high-tech equipment, and is capable of producing movies from scratch.

      14
    • Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
      Last update: 16:21 04.02.2019
      16:21 04.02.2019

      Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week

      India's most prestigious fashion show, as popular international Vogue Magazine describes it, took place in Mumbai last week, with the event attracting spades of stunning Bollywood celebrities and professional fashion models.

      15

