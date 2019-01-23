To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts

During more than half a century of human space exploration, over 550 astronauts have been to space, entering Earth’s orbit - of which fewer than 60 have been women.

Only three female Russians have managed to be cosmonauts, whereas 45 female astronauts have come from the US, two from Canada, two from Japan, two from China and 1 each from Great Britain, France, and South Korea.

Valentina Tereshkova became the first female astronaut in the world. Svetlana Savitskaya went into orbit twice and became the first woman in the world to perform a spacewalk. Yelena Kondakova has also made two trips to space and spent 178 days in zero gravity.