Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years

The frozen continent has always attracted scientists and tourists eager to explore the desolate polar desert with its mountains, glaciers, and deep reserves of fresh water.

Antarctica was discovered by an expedition led by Russian explorers Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev in 1820. Since then, Russian scientists have been involved in the exploration of the southern continent. According to the international Antarctic Treaty, only scientific activities are allowed on the continent.

For over 40 years, Russian specialists have conducted research on hydrocarbons and minerals, reserves of fresh water, as well as medical tests. They have also studied changes in climate and holes in the ozone layer.